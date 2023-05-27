A special event showcases a new place to play

JACKSON, Tenn.—Singles and duos took to some newly revamped courts.

Tennis Play Day was held today to showcase the new resurfacing of some tennis courts in Madison County.

They’re located at Pugh Borne Park in Oakfield.

Program Coordinator for the Madison County Parks and Recreation, Sharon Cole, says she’s very proud and that the courts will be a great contribution to the local tennis community, which includes two women who Cole says were the fighting cause of getting the courts revamped.

“They were out here playing through it all. I mean, through the cracks, and the crevices… cold weather. Yes, I mean this is why we do it. This is why we do it,” Cole said.

The United States Tennis Association also gave a grant to help with the remodeling of the courts.

If you would like to visit the new tennis courts, visit Pugh Borne Park located at 343 Oakfield Road in Oakfield.

For more local news stories, click here.