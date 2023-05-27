“BRADY BUNCH HOUSE” is for sale

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The house that was used for exterior shots on “The Brady Bunch” is for sale after HGTV did a massive renovation on it.

The house outside Los Angeles is listed for $5.5 million. It was subject to a $1.9 million renovation as part of HGTV’s 2019 show, “A Very Brady Renovation.”

HGTV added 2,000 square feet to make the inside look like the interior of the house as portrayed in the series, which was shot on soundstages.

HGTV will donate part of the proceeds from the house’s sale to the charity No Kid Hungry.

