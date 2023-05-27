Ceremony remembers those who sacrificed it all

JACKSON, Tenn.—Many were out today honoring the men and women who have served and died for our country.

An annual ceremony was hosted by VFW Post 6496 to commemorate veterans. Following a brief ceremony, participants placed American flags on the graves of veterans buried in the Ridgecrest Cemetery.

The Tennessee State Veteran’s Cemetery Director at Parker’s Crossroad, Eddie Long, explains why it’s so important to honor the veterans.

“Memorial day is to remember those who have fallen in combat on the battlefield or in active duty service, could be training or otherwise. It’s to remember those who paved the way for our freedom, the reason that we have the freedom we do here in the United States is because of those who served us,” Long said.

While you’re out celebrating this weekend, Long wants everyone to spend some time honoring and remembering the vets who served and made the ultimate sacrifice.

