Pet of the Week: Nia

This week’s Pet of the Week is Nia!

This sweet girl had a rough start to life but has a rags to riches story and now is looking for the final piece of her happily fur-ever home!

Nia found the rescue when a good Samaritan dropped her off at a vet after she was shot in her hind leg.







The amazing vet team did everything in their power to save her leg but due to the extent of her injury she did lose her leg.

However, don’t feel bad for this girl! You would never know that she was missing her leg as she has the sweetest, most outgoing, happy go lucky personality and it does not slow her down a bit!

Everyone that has met her has fallen completely head over heels in love with her and we can’t say we blame them!??

Nia is a young dog. She is spayed, heart-worm negative, fully vetted, house trained and kennel trained. Nia is good with others pups and children and would love to meet you.

Anyone interested in adopting Nia or any of the other available dogs, please contact Hero West Rescue at (731) 313-7778.

You can also visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HeroWestRescue or email: herowestrescue@gmail.com.