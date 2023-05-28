$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Carroll County

CEDAR GROVE, Tenn.—A lottery player in Carroll County wins big.

According to a Tennessee Lottery news release, a lucky person purchased a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket in Carroll County.

The Powerball winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the $50,000 prize.

The lucky ticket was purchased at Quality Service Center, 9100 Hwy. 70 in Cedar Grove.

No additional information is available until the prize is claimed.

The Tennessee Lottery has raised over $6.8 billion since January 2004 to fund education programs, and fund college grants as well as scholarships.

For more information on the Tennessee Lottery, visit tnlottery.com.