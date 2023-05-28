A unique event at Shiloh takes visitors back in time

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn.—The Shiloh National Military Park hosted a live history event.

At the event, they showcased various weapons, gear, and uniforms from various wars and military conflicts throughout the United States’ history.

Weapons they showcased ranged from a Brown Bess musket from the American Revolution to the famed World War II battle rifle the M1 Garand.

They also had live firing demonstrations throughout the day of these various firearms.

However, Park Ranger, Chris Mekow says that while people enjoyed the weapons and equipment, the day was about much more.

“We’re not just here talking about weapons and equipment, we’re here talking about the soldiers and that’s what Memorial Day is really about. Especially when we’re trying to tell the stories of the American Revolutionary soldiers, soldiers that fought in the Mexican War, the American Civil War; these are generations that are no longer with us,” Mekow said.

Tomorrow at the Shiloh National Cemetery they will have their annual Memorial Day Ceremony. It begins at 11 a.m. and is free to attend.

