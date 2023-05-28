Blues Fest comes to an end in Haywood Co.

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. —The second day of the Exit 56 Blues Fest kicked off today.

The Exit 56 Blues Fest is held in Brownsville at the West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center.









The second day of the festival featured female artists from the Blues genre.

Some of the artists that performed were Charlotte Taylor, Rita Perry, Nancy Apple, and Joni Bishop.

At the fest attendees could enjoy live music, food trucks, vendors, and more.

We spoke to South Carolina residents about their day at the festival.

“This is the first time and we are enjoying it, Tina Turner RIP, Rest in Peace to the queen. And like I said, my cousin came down, we wasn’t expecting to come, I heard about it, we came, and it is beautiful,” said Charles Johnson, festival attendee.

Today’s performances concluded the Exit 56 Blues Fest.

