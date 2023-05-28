Ribbon cutting held for center’s new project

JACKSON, Tenn.—Jackson center hosts a ribbon cutting.

According to a news release from The Care Center of Jackson, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held on May 25 to mark the opening of The Genesis Homes. The new project will serve as transitional housing for women and women with children who are in need of placement. The housing will be maintained under the programming of the Care Center.

Courtesy of The Care Center

This transitional housing will provide a safe environment for women in need while allowing access to all the Care Center has to offer. The housing will also serve as a stepping stone to a more independent lifestyle for these women and their children.

In a statement from the news release, Nathan Young of the Care Center said, “We are excited to grow and expand The Genesis Homes as it will play a pivotal role in the transition of women’s lives as they work to gain independence from their past situations,” He continued by saying, It impact will allow women to have a safe haven as they gain freedom, guidance, and hope of a better life.”

Upon completion, the housing project will consist of a Director’s home, six resident homes, and a garden playground area. This project will offer an affordable housing option for women and women with children as they transition from “in resident living” to independent living. Residents will pay rent based on their income. Each resident home will house 12 women with six bedrooms, three bathrooms, kitchen, laundry room, common area and a small office.

The Care Center’s services and activities will remain readily available but the housing aims to allow residents more freedom, guiding them toward a successful re-entry to full independent living.

While the project has completed Phase 1 of funding, funds will continue to be collected to further develop The Genesis Homes.

Project developers hope that The Genesis Homes will become a place utilized by vulnerable individuals and be available at a time when they need it most.

The Care Center was established in 1992 and is a Christian organization whose mission is to serve the homeless and abused women along with their children.

For more information on how to get involved or to donate, visit www.carecenterofjackson.org.