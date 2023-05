JACKSON, Tenn. — A special banquet was held in the Hub City on Sunday.

The NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet was held at the Carl Perkins Civic Center. The event had a special dinner, music, and guests speakers.

Many people were in attendance for support and to celebrate the NAACP and all its success over the years.

This was the 60th NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet.

