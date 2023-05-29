Candlelight memorial held for Tina Turner

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — On Sunday, a candlelight memorial was held for Tina Turner.

The R&B and rock and roll singer, and beloved West Tennessean, died in her home in Switzerland Wednesday after years of battling illness.

The memorial took place at the West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center in Brownsville.

A large number of people were in attendance to pay their respects, share stories and memories they have had with turner, and celebrate her memory.

Director Sonia Outlaw-Clark shared her favorite memory of Turner.

“When I met her in New York for the opening of her musical, it was my one and only chance I had the opportunity to meet her. It was a wonderful experience. It was something I will not ever forget,” Outlaw-Clark said.

Outlaw-Clark thanked everyone for coming out and making this celebration of Turner’s life a remarkable one.

