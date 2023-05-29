Candlelight service marks Memorial Day in Alamo

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — A Memorial Day candlelight service was held in Crockett County on Monday.

It took place at the Crockett County Veterans Memorial on Court Square in Alamo.

It was a busy day for him, as the guest speaker was the honorable District Attorney General Frederick Agee.

The candlelight service was a way to honor the men and women who gave their lives in service protecting our nation’s freedom.

“A lot of people celebrate Memorial Day one time a year, but in my life, in my family and friends, we celebrate Memorial Day everyday,” said Wayne Bolding, the brother of a Vietnam War veteran.

The event was hosted by the Crockett County Veterans Service Office.

Agee also spoke in Medina.

Find more news out of Crockett County here.