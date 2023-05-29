Community members attend cookout in east Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Salvation Army in Jackson held a cookout on Monday to serve dinner to the community.

Families came out to enjoy a nice burger or hotdog along with their children and friends.

“We actually have the dinner two times a month. It’s the second and last Monday of the month usually. And so, it’s just a dinner where Skyline Church of Christ prepares food or they bring food and they grill out like today. And we get to serve people in the community, and not just people who come and like need the meal, but anyone who wants to come and wants to meet more people,” said Emily Ricket, the Community Engagement Specialist for the Salvation Army.

“We love serving this neighborhood because there’s a lot of children over here close by, and we love to see them come. And of course they love the food, but more than that. We play games and stuff like that and fellowship. It’s just a good time,” said Glenn Pendergrass, a member of Skyline.

“To me, it’s just a blessing to be here. You know, when we can come and serve and get to know people in this community, it just blesses us and hopefully it blesses them too,” said Debbie Pendergrass, a member of Skyline.

Lt. Mark Cancia, Core Officer for the Salvation Army, said it’s an opportunity for ministry to happen amongst people.

“It’s a privilege to be able to invite people into our space, right, or into community to be with one another. And this is one of the things that we get to do as a community member,” Cancia said.

The event is open to anyone who would like to come out and enjoy a nice meal.

For more information or to volunteer, visit salvationarmyjacksontn.org.

