Fallen soldiers honored in Shiloh

SHILOH, Tenn. — Shiloh National Military Park held their annual Memorial Day Ceremony.

Monday, the park honored fallen soldiers with a special ceremony in the Shiloh National Cemetery, where nearly 4,000 soldiers have been laid to rest.

Hundreds of people gathered at the cemetery to pay their respects for America’s fallen heroes.

Acting Superintendent Stacy Allen explained to us what Memorial Day is all about.

“A day of reflection, a day of peace as we think of those who gave their last full major of devotion to our county, the fallen,” Allen said.

The park, located in Hardin County, is the site of one of the bloodiest battles of the American Civil War, with more than 23,000 casualties over two days of fighting.

Park rangers and volunteers organized a variety of activities to commemorate the sacrifices made by our soldiers, including music, patriotic salutes, and the laying of a wreath on the grave of an unknown soldier.

Allen shared the history of the park and the ceremony.

“Ceremony at Shiloh dates back to before the park even existed, which the park was established, designated in 1894, but there was already active Decoration Days going on where people would come here and decorate the graves of the dead inside of the cemetery, which was established in 1866,” Allen said.

Memorial Day at Shiloh National Military Park is a meaningful and memorable way to pay tribute to the brave men and women who fought and died for their country.

“A lot of people here. It’s wonderful to see the people of all the age groups come out, and all the young folks that come out and take part and learn about American history through these memorial services,” said Park Ranger Chris Mekow.

Mekow shared what his favorite part about the ceremony was.

“The Kossuth High School Jazz band performed. They were magnificent. The keynote address by [Brigadier General Cassandra D. Howard] was fantastic, so I think there were a lot of high points today,” he said.

For more information on Shiloh National Military Park, call the Visitors Center at (731) 689-5696.

