Great Weather to Start the Week, 90° this Weekend!

WBBJ 7 Forecast Update

WBBJ 7 Forecast Update:

It has been a picture perfect Memorial Day across West Tennessee and the weather will remain nice most of the week. We will stay dry again on Tuesday but there will be some isolated mid week showers and pop up storms. Highs are expected to reach up to around 90° this weekend. We will have all your forecast details coming up below.

TONIGHT:

The perfect weather will continue tonight across West Tennessee. The winds will be calm most of the night and there will just be a few clouds hanging around. The humidity will remain low and we should dip to the upper 50s tonight across the region.

TUESDAY:

Tuesday will be just as nice as Monday across our viewing area. Highs will again reach the mid 80s and the humidity will remain low. The winds will be calm for most of the day and if they pick up some, they will come out of the east. Expect sunny to mostly sunny skies and we are not expecting any showers on Tuesday. Tuesday night lows will fall down to the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday will be the first day of June and it will be a bit warmer that Tuesday. The humidity will increase a bit due to the winds shifting back to the southeast. This will lead to a few isolated evening showers and weak storms. Severe weather is NOT expected. Highs on Wednesday should stay in the mid 80s and overnight lows will drop down to the mid 60s. Expect a mostly sunny start to the day but a partly cloudy afternoon. Chances for rain is around 20%.

THURSDAY:

Thursday will be quite similar to Wednesday with an overall warm and nice day. It will remain a bit humid, and that could lead to a few isolated showers and storms again but they will NOT impact most of us. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows will drop to the mid to upper 60s. There will be more sunshine than clouds but some clouds will move in for the back half of the day. The winds will stay out of the southeast and chances for rain again will only be 20%.

FRIDAY:

Friday will be another warm and nice day for most of West Tennessee. Highs will reach the upper 80s but we should fall short of 90° for Friday. Friday night lows will again drop to the mid 60s. Friday looks to be a mostly dry day but a few afternoon and evening showers cannot be ruled out as well as a quick pop up storms. The winds on Friday are forecast to come out of the east. Rain chances currently sit again around 20%.

THE WEEKEND:

A weak front may try to clip us this weekend but it looks like a dry front and will have very minimal impacts to West Tennessee. Temperatures will make it up to around 90° this weekend and it will be a bit humid but not bad at all for June across the Mid South. The wind direction will depend on how far south the front makes it and how fast it is pushed away as the weekend progresses. As of now we are expecting easterly winds for most of the weekend. We are also expecting mostly sunny skies as it looks like it will be another fantastic weekend for us here in West Tennessee.

FINAL THOUGHT:

May started out below normal, but warm and humid weather pushed in for the middle of of May. That led to several rounds of storms that should stay out of the forecast until at the earliest the upcoming weekend. Highs are expected to climb as we kick off the month of June and stay that way for awhile. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13