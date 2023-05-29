Local church students prep for musical

JACKSON, Tenn. — Northside Church is set to host their youth musical this weekend.

Local church students prep for musical

Local church students prep for musical

Local church students prep for musical

Local church students prep for musical

Students at the church had their dress rehearsal Monday ahead of a huge show for the Jackson community.

This year’s show is called “Firm Foundation.”

Organizers say the story opens three weeks before Christmas, when all appears to be merry and bright.

But as one family’s world is shattered apart by grief, they discover that the only firm foundation is one built on Jesus Christ.

“People can expect about an hour and a half show. More of what we’ve done for the last 22 years. Just really good solid music and solid acting and a really great story being told from our young people here at the church,” said Glenn Miller, Director of Student Ministries at Northside Church.

The play will take place at Northside Church on June 2 and June 3 at 7 p.m. and June 4 at 3 p.m.

Admission is free for the event.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.