Service honors fallen veterans in Dresden

DRESDEN, Tenn. — A Memorial Day service was held in Dresden on Monday.

Residents gathered at the Weakley County Courthouse for the ceremony to remember those who gave their lives for our freedom.

Veterans Keith Dunning and Tonya Launsby spoke at the ceremony before the wreath laying.

Launsby said events like these give families and residents the chance to honor, remember, and be thankful for the service and freedom given to us from those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

“Memorial Day is basically honoring those that have passed away during war, shortly after war, those that are missing in action, those that never returned home,” Launsby said.

Launsby said it’s an honor to represent veterans and those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in Weakley County.

