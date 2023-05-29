Tennessee River Jam to begin later this week

PARIS, Tenn. — As a reminder, the 2023 Tennessee River Jam is being held later this week.

A free concert is set to kickoff the jam Thursday at 5:15 p.m. in downtown Paris, featuring Nikki Bobo at 6 p.m., Almost Famous at 7 p.m. and Jason D. Williams at 8 p.m.

Concerts will continue through Sunday, with some being held at Paris Landing State Park, and at other various locations.

Other musical talent includes The Piano Men, Bulletproof and Johnny Mac.

