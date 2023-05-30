Benton County Commission passes budget

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — In a special called meeting Tuesday evening, the Benton County Commission passed a balanced budget for the upcoming fiscal year 2023-24.

According to Benton County Mayor Mark Ward, the balanced budget was accomplished with increased public safety funding and without raising property taxes.

According to a news release, commissioners were able to fund a budget increase of almost $1 million for the Benton County Sheriff’s Department, with a total budget of over $4.2 million.

Included in this increase is a pay raise of $1.50 per hour for all sheriff’s department and jail employees.

County leaders say Benton County’s deputies and correctional officers will become among the top paid in the surrounding areas.

