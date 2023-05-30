First Friday Art Walk returns to downtown Jackson on June 2

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local arts will be under the spotlight for the return of a monthly event.

The First Friday Art Walk, organized by the Jackson Arts Council, will take place in downtown Jackson on Friday, June 2.

An opportunity for the public to engage with the arts, the Art Walk allows artists an opportunity to sell their work at pop-ups inside the storefronts of local businesses.

The businesses are all within walking distance of one another throughout the recently-designated Arts district downtown.

The event, which will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., is open to the public and free to attend.

The First Friday Art Walk will be held on the first Friday of each month through November.

