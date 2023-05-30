Fleas, ticks, oh my! Tips for a pest-free summer

JACKSON, Tenn. — Getting outside and playing with the dog or cat is always a great time during the summer. However, there is the concern with ticks and fleas.

We spoke with David Markowski, co-owner of Homestead Pest Management, who told us that fleas tend to stay in your yard and grass, however, it is a different story for ticks.

“Ticks will get in your grass,” Markowski said. “They tend to go down deep in the hot part of the day. Now, they will come up to the tops of the grass during the evenings and when it’s cooler. But they’re primarily going to be in taller things like bushes, things like that where they can climb up. Because what happens when you walk by, they leach onto you as you walk by a bush or tall grass, something like that.”

While completely removing fleas and ticks from your yard is not a likely scenario, there are some ways to to help. Markowski talks about some options they have used in the past.

“Doing things like granules in the yard, and you can get the flea and tick granules,” said Markowski. “They are going to work really well, they’re activated by rain, or by water, so if you water your lawn, that’s gonna activate it and kill those things. It is a very simple thing, some people spray their yards. Either way, it doesn’t matter. However, we found the granules are one of the best things to do.”

Of course, it is always important to check your pets whenever you get them back to the house. Check their ears, brush their fur, and always check with a veterinarian if something happens.

Markowski also says to keep wild animals away from your house as much as possible. They are a common reason fleas and ticks are around.

