GALLERY: Petting zoo comes to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Casey Jones Village had some unusual guests Tuesday night, along with some excited visitors.

Brooks Shaw’s Old Country Store holds Petting Zoo on the Farm

Brooks Shaw’s Old Country Store holds Petting Zoo on the Farm

Brooks Shaw’s Old Country Store holds Petting Zoo on the Farm

Brooks Shaw’s Old Country Store holds Petting Zoo on the Farm

Brooks Shaw’s Old Country Store holds Petting Zoo on the Farm



Brooks Shaw’s Old Country Store holds Petting Zoo on the Farm

Brooks Shaw’s Old Country Store holds Petting Zoo on the Farm

Brooks Shaw’s Old Country Store holds Petting Zoo on the Farm

Brooks Shaw’s Old Country Store held a “Petting Zoo on the Farm” event.

The free petting zoo included baby farm animals and exotic animals, including baby lemurs, a baby kangaroo, and a giant tortoise.

“I think it’s amazing. It brings more desirable attention here. It brings families here,” said Roxanne Lyons, the Activities and Events Coordinator for the Casey Jones Village. “We have so much going on and such an incredible community to come and be a part of.”

The petting zoo was free and open to the public.

SEE ALSO: Several spring events planned at Casey Jones Village

For more information on a full list of activities happening at Casey Jones Village this summer, click here.

Find more local news here.