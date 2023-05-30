Home invasions continue in Crockett County; victim sexually assaulted

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Crockett County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help after a series of break-ins.

Earlier this month, the Alamo Police Department reported two separate residential break-ins in the early hours of May 8. According to police, both residences were occupied by females “without the presence of a man,” which police say indicates the suspect may have selected the victims by prior observation.

The Sheriff’s Department says a third break-in occurred around midnight on Saturday, May 27, in which a female victim was sexually assaulted.

Authorities believe the same suspect, who has only been described as a man dressed in black, is responsible for each of the break-ins.

The Sheriff’s Department says at the request of District Attorney Frederick Agee, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is working with the Alamo Police Department to bring the suspect to justice.

Authorities say if you have any information that could assist, or any relevant security camera footage, especially near the Cavalier Drive area, to reach out to law enforcement.

The Alamo Police Department can be reached at (731) 202-1018.

SEE ALSO: Home invasions in Alamo under investigation