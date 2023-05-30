Jackson Chamber’s Mandy White receives recognition

JACKSON, Tenn. — A staff member with the Jackson Chamber is being highlighted.

According to a news release, Mandy White, Chief Economic Development Officer for the chamber, has been named one of the Top 50 Economic Developers in North America for 2023 by Consultant Connect.

The release says this recognition highlights her contributions to economic development in the Jackson-Madison County community.

“Mandy’s success in facilitating economic development efforts is a direct result of her attention to detail,

strong relationship skills and working to ensure Team Madison County is in a position to win projects that are a great fit for our community,” said Kyle Spurgeon, Greater Jackson Chamber President/CEO.

