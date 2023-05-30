MakerSpace lab opened to public

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Public Library opened it’s MakerSpace lab to the public on Tuesday.

The MakerSpace is outfitted with 3-D printers, tools and software for all of your creative needs. The lab also has craft supplies on hand for both kids and adults.

To visit the lab for yourself, you can go during select open hours or call the Jackson-Madison County Public Library for an appointment at (731) 425-8600.

