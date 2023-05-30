Meet-and-greet connects local club with new council members

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Exchange Club members and guests came together Tuesday to become more informed.

The club held a meet-and-greet forum to connect with the new members of the Jackson City Council.

Several of the new council members were in attendance to introduce themselves to residents and share their plans for the city.

“This is more an opportunity for us to ask them questions and them to tell us kind of their vision and why they ran and what they plan to accomplish for this city,” said Trey Cleek, the President of the Jackson Exchange Club.

Cleek said that as members of the Jackson Exchange Club, it is their responsibility to stay informed.

