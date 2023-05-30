Reunion held for historic school in Decatur County

DECATURVILLE, Tenn. — A group is keeping their memories alive in one local community.

Alumni of the Decatur County Technical School/Crowder High School gathered for a reunion luncheon on Saturday.

The event took place at Riverside High School in Decaturville, with many local leaders and notable figures in attendance.

Before the school was first constructed in 1925, there was no high school for Black students in Decatur County. Professor David Crowder, who served as the school’s first principal, opened the school for Decatur and other surrounding counties.

Alumni say they meet every other year to gather with friends, family and old classmates.

The event also featured a scholarship presentation to select Riverside High School students.

Click here for more information on the school’s history.

