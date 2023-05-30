Tables on sale for 2023 Black Tie & Blue Jeans

JACKSON, Tenn. — You can secure your seat at one of the Hub City’s annual fundraisers.

Tables are now on sale for Friends of Heart’s 2023 Black Tie and Blue Jeans event, presented by West Tennessee Healthcare.

Held annually at the Carl Perkins Civic Center in downtown Jackson, it’s a night of dining, dancing and entertainment, all for a good cause.

Funds raised go to supporting cardiac health in the area.

This year, Black Tie and Blue Jeans will take place on Friday, October 6. Cocktails will be served at 6 p.m., with dinner to follow at 7 p.m.

Corporate tables and tables of eight are available, as well as individual tickets.

For tables and sponsorship information, you can call (731) 343-3330.

