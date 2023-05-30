‘Woodstock on Main’ to offer decor, clothing in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Hub City shoppers may have a new place to check out this summer.

Woodstock Bakery & Co. announces the new Woodstock on Main Boutique Shoppes will open later this year in downtown Jackson.

The new boutique will offer home décor, furniture, clothing and accessories for adults and children, handmade arts and crafts, and more.

A social media post states it will also feature a large selection of small business owners with locally-sold product, and a garden section is being planned for a later date.

A soft opening is being planned for July 1, and owners expect to be fully operational by August.

Woodstock on Main Boutique Shoppes will be located at 235 West Main Street.

Click here to visit the Facebook page for updates.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.