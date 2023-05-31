27% below stability threshold in West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — United Way of West Tennessee President Matthew Marshall spoke to the Rotary Club Wednesday on the needs of those in our community.

According to a report by United Way, 27% of West Tennesseans are above the federal poverty threshold, but are below a stability threshold. This means they are one issue away from instability, while 18% are reportedly living in poverty.

Marshall said this is a challenge to be met as a community and that we can step up and meet the needs of households struggling in our community to help each family be successful.

Marshall said United Way has grown significantly in the past three years to help our community and you can be a part of it.

“We love when people come and volunteer as part of our programs, specifically our reaching program or Tutor U. But we also say to people, if you don’t have the time to volunteer, well be an advocate for the work United Way is doing, help us spread the word. But at the same time, if you want to be a part of this, work in a deeper level, and it’s a greater commitment, give to the great work that’s happening through our agency and the agencies that we support,” Marshall said.

Marshall went on to say that they are currently focusing on programs already created to help our community.

More are in the works and expected to be announced at a later date.

