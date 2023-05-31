Avery Williamson Field Day to be held this weekend

MILAN, Tenn. — An NFL linebacker from West Tennessee is giving back to his hometown with a event planned for this weekend.

Former Milan High School football player and former Tennessee Titan, Avery Williamson is preparing for the Avery Williamson Field Day.

The event will be held this Saturday, June 3 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Johnnie Hale Stadium in Milan.

There will be dodge ball, tug-of-war, a sack race, a balloon toss, and an obstacle course, along with vendors on-site.

Williamson says he is looking forward to a fun-filled day.

All entry fees and sponsorships will go to the Avery Williamson Reach Foundation to help children and families in need.

“This year, we’ve expanded. We’ve partnered with YMCA, the United Way and we’re going to continue to expand over the years and get more companies involved and just create an awareness for being activities, doing activities and getting out,” Williamson said.

For more information on entry fees or to sign up, click here.

