City employees recognized for cleaning war memorial

ADAMSVILLE, Tenn. — A local city recognized employees who cleaned a war memorial.

The City of Adamsville says the employees went above and beyond last week when they cleaned the entire War Memorial for the Veterans Memorial Day event.

The employees were Tommy Stackins, Noah Boswell, Chief Nathan Reagan, and Officer Rick Chandler.

The city thanked all of them for supporting our nations veterans.

