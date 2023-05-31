Community invited to free symphony concert in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Residents are invited to a free community event in one local city this weekend.

The Henderson County Chamber of Commerce is presenting “Symphony at Sunset” on Sunday, June 4.

The concert will feature performances from the Jackson Symphony, with no cost of admission.

The Chamber says a variety of vendors will also be set up for the event, including Tennessee River Pirates Food Truck, Sweet Ann’s LLC & State Farm.

The Symphony at Sunset concert will take place outdoors on Lexington’s Court Square, located at 17 Monroe Street, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

