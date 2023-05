JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network is inviting everyone to join in on the Brighter Days Challenge.

The challenge from GeneSight is “uplifting daily challenges that set the tone for having a brighter day.”

Once you have signed up for the challenge, GeneSight says you will get a new challenge each day for 30 days. And once finished, you will get a Brighter Days Ahead Completion Certificate.

