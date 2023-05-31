Few Mid-Week Pop Up Showers, Hot Weekend!

WBBJ 7 Forecast Update:

We are watching a couple pop up showers moving across Decatur county and drifting into Henderson and Carroll counties this afternoon. Any showers will be brief and storms are not expected. The rain should fizzle out as it drifts to the west this evening. Similar pop ups will be possible on Thursday. We will be tracking these showers and have the rest of your forecast coming up here.

TONIGHT:

Wednesday was the last day of May and was a little bit warmer than Tuesday. The humidity increased a bit due to the winds shifting back to the southeast. That led to a few isolated afternoon and evening showers. Highs on Wednesday reached the mid 80s and overnight lows will drop down to the mid 60s. After a partly cloudy afternoon, skies will clear out for the most part tonight. The rain showers should wrap up by sunrise.

THURSDAY:

Thursday will be the start of June and will be quite similar to Wednesday with an overall warm and nice day. It will remain a bit humid, and that could lead to a few isolated showers and storms again but they will NOT impact most of us. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows will drop to the mid to upper 60s. There will be more sunshine than clouds but some clouds will move in for the back half of the day. The winds will stay out of the southeast and chances for rain again will only be 20%.

FRIDAY:

Friday will be another warm and nice day for most of West Tennessee. Highs will reach the upper 80s but we should fall short of 90° for Friday. Friday night lows will again drop to the mid 60s. Friday looks to be a mostly dry day but a few afternoon and evening showers cannot be ruled out as well as a quick pop up storms. The winds on Friday are forecast to come out of the east. Rain chances currently sit again around 20%.

THE WEEKEND:

A weak front may try to clip us this late this weekend but it looks like a dry front and will have very minimal impacts to West Tennessee. Temperatures will make it up to around 90° this weekend and it will be a bit humid but not bad at all for June across the Mid South. The wind direction will depend on how far south the front makes it and how fast it is pushed away as the weekend progresses. As of now we are expecting easterly winds for most of the weekend. We are also expecting mostly sunny skies as it looks like it will be another fantastic weekend for us here in West Tennessee. Temperatures may be a little cooler as we kick off next week if that front makes it as far south as our viewing area.

FINAL THOUGHT:

May started out below normal, but warm and humid weather pushed in for the middle of of May. That led to several rounds of storms that should stay out of the forecast until at the earliest the upcoming weekend. Highs are expected to climb as we kick off the month of June and stay that way for awhile. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

