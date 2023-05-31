First responders invited to free lunch in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local first responders are invited to enjoy a free lunch in Jackson this weekend.

The Elks Lodge #192 will host a cookout for Police, Fire, and Sheriff employees, as well as other first responders.

Guests can expect burgers and hotdogs with all the trimmings, at no cost.

Organizers say the lunch is to thank our police, fire, sheriffs, and first responders for a job well done.

The lunch will take place on Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It will be hosted at the Elks Lodge, located at 28 Executive Drive in Jackson.

