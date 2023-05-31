John Anthony Ties, age 71 of Buchanan, TN passed away Sunday, May 28, 2023, at his residence.

John was born June 14, 1951, in Joliet, IL to the late Stephen Ties and the late Marie Tacchia Ties. He is survived by his wife, Rose Ann Cavada Ties of Buchanan, TN; brother, Steve (Donna) Ties of Illinois; nephew, Brian Ties; niece, Kris Ties; an aunt, numerous cousins, and other family members.

John moved to the beautiful Tennessee and Kentucky Lake area after retiring. He built his dream house and enjoyed fishing and boating on Kentucky Lake, and riding his Harley and his hot rod corvette. He made wonderful friends here, some very special friends. He had a garden full of vegetables and a pear tree with tons of pears for delicious pies. John had been sick for about a year and died peacefully at home with his loving wife of forty years at his side. He will be cremated with no services at this time.