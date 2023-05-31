Local constables supporting TSA at airport

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — You may be surprised to learn that without our local constables, we wouldn’t be able to fly.

Madison County Constable Marty Clements said local constables have stepped in to do law enforcement support for the TSA at McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport.

Clements said our constables have become the dedicated law enforcement at the airport since TSA has to have law enforcement on site.

But this isn’t the only job of our constables. They are also tasked with creating a personal connection with the community.

“The community is able to come in and vote for us. We help do community functions and all. Several of our constables will hold the night out programs. They’ll go and do talks,” Clements said.

Clements said our airport is the only one in the country that utilizes constables to support TSA agents.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.