Local country store is hiring

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local old country store is hiring, the Old Country Store to be exact!

The Old Country Store said that they are looking for full and part-time team members, as well as seasonal team members for nights and weekends in Miss Anne’s Ice Cream Shoppe.

The store says they are looking for those with “common character traits, such as treating all Guests with Southern Hospitality, being able to multitask, promoting cleanliness, possessing an ownership mentality, and having a servant’s heart.”

Apply online here.

Find more local news here.