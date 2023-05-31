Services for Mrs. Bessie Mae Bond age 87 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023, 11:00 A.M., at the St. James Baptist Church. The interment will be in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Friday, from 5:00-6:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel.

If you would like to send flowers in memory of Mrs. Bond, you can visit our website at https://www.stephenson-shaw.co m/obituaries/Bessie-Bond/#!/Tr ibuteWall

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411.