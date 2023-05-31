Mugshots : Madison County : 5/30/23 – 5/31/23 3 hours ago WBBJ Staff, Yashakena Davis Yashakena Davis: Violation of probation Anibah Caballeru Anibah Caballeru: Driving under the influence James Johnson James Johnson: Vandalism, failure to appear Jeffrey Green Jeffrey Green: Disorderly conduct, public intoxication Jennifer Mann Jennifer Mann: Violation of probation Joshua Parker Joshua Parker: Theft of property under $1,000, violation of probation Leviticus Brown Leviticus Brown: Failure to appear Phillip Cole Phillip Cole: Failure to appear Robert King Robert King: Schedule II drug violations Trevean Lampley Trevean Lampley: Violation of probation Tysha Robertson Tysha Robertson: Failure to appear The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/30/23 and 7 a.m. on 5/31/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin