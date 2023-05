TCAT students get to visit Lexington plant

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Students at Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Jackson got the chance to tour a plant in Lexington.

Those in the Machine Tool Technology, Welding, and Industrial Electricity programs visited Nidec, where plant staff shared information about the many career opportunities available.

