HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — You can see “The Little Mermaid Jr.” this week in live action, but not in theaters!

The Hardeman County Arts Council is presenting its rendition of the Disney classic from June 1 to June 4.

Friday and Saturday’s show ill be at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

You can get tickets online or at the box office.

You can find the Hardeman County Arts Center at 1580 West Market Street in Bolivar.

