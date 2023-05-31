Veterans memorial vandalized, info sought

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A man is wondering why someone would want to vandalize a memorial to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Michael Sowell said a veterans memorial that has only been up for three weeks near his property in Gibson County was vandalized Tuesday evening.

He says it received damage and items were also stolen from it.

He says he filed a report with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office and wants whoever vandalized his memorial to be held responsible.

“And to go off in the military and serve our country, somebody come along and to see the flags, notice the flags, and then come along and vandalize and take stuff that people work for or I work for and to put this together, and I can’t believe it,” Sowell said.

If you have any information on this reported vandalism, contact the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 855-1121.

