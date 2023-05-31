West TN couple charged with 6 counts of child abuse after vehicle crash

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The Dyersburg Police Department says a couple has been charged with six counts of child abuse following a vehicle crash.

According to police, the incident led to the arrest of 27-year-old Hunter Ables, and warrants being issued for 26-year-old Tamera Branham.

Police say around 7:37 p.m. on Sunday, May 28, officers responded to an overturned vehicle on Millsfield Highway, near Fifth Consolidated School, where witnesses reported they could hear children screaming inside the vehicle.

Police say upon arrival, officers discovered all of the occupants, including six children ranging from five to nine-years-old, were able to be removed from the vehicle, with one child airlifted from the scene to a hospital in Memphis.

Ables, who police identified as the driver, is charged with DUI (second offense), six counts of child abuse or neglect (violent), reckless driving, and violation of the implied consent law. Police say he was issued a $7,500 bond through Dyersburg City Court, and is expected to appear back in court on June 12.

Police confirm warrants have also been issued for Branham for DUI by proxy, for “knowingly allowing Ables to operate a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicating substance.” Warrants have also been issued for Branham for six counts of child abuse or neglect, felony possession of schedule IV narcotic, simple possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police confirm both Ables and Branham are Dyersburg residents.

