‘A Day of Hope’ to be held in August

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Day of Hope is being held in August, and it is free to the public!

The Positive Living Group announced that they will be hosting the event on August 30 at Liberty Park, and it is in coordination with National Grief Awareness Day.

The group says that A Day of Hope will have live entertainment, free food, and a “Butterfly Release.”

The day is a way to raise awareness and encourage people to seek understanding on ways to appropriately process grief and the loss of loved ones.

Though the event is free, people are asked to register for catering purposes.

