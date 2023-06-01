Blanche Grayson
Funeral service for Blanche Grayson, age 96, will be Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 2:30 PM at St. John #1 MBC. Burial will follow in St. John #1 MBC Cemetery.
Mrs. Grayson died Saturday, May 27, 2023 at her residence.
Visitation will be Friday, June 2, 2023 at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM. Mrs. Grayson will lie-in-state on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at St. John #1 MBC from 1:30 PM until time of service.
For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.