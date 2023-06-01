Dalton Edmonds Qualls, age 69, passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at his residence in Stanton, TN, after an extended illness. Graveside services will be held on Friday, June 2, 2023, at 10:00 AM at the Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery, with burial to follow. Bro. Grover Westover and Bro. Eddie Martin will officiate the graveside service. Visitation for Dalton will be held on Thursday, June 1, 2023, from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.

Dalton was born on September 21, 1953, in Haywood County to Melvin and Ruby Edmonds Qualls, who both preceded him in death. He retired after many years working as a farmer in Haywood County. He enjoyed farming, hunting, fishing, and spending time outdoors. He loved his church, where he served as a Deacon at Harmony Baptist Church. Family was important to him, and he will be greatly missed by them.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie Qualls; his son, Jeremy Qualls (Lori); his daughter, Jena Antwine; his sisters, Judy Hardister (Larry), Carolyn Watson, Melva Henson, and Vickie Austin. He leaves a legacy of four grandchildren, Lauren Qualls, Hayden Qualls, Drake Antwine, and Charlie Cates. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dewayne Qualls.

The family has requested memorials be made to Harmony Baptist Church, c/o Judy Hardister, 523 Monroe St., Brownsville, TN 38012. All arrangements and services are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.