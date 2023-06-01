June marks 2023 Pride Month: Here is what to know

JACKSON, Tenn. — It is Pride Month once again, and we have a list of both events and resources to celebrate!

Where to celebrate!

The Memphis Pride Festival is happening this weekend, and Mid-South Pride is hosting a series of events to get you ready!

Events leading up to the festival include the Drag N Drive on Thursday and the Big Gay Dance Party on Friday.

The festival itself will be Saturday, June 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the Memphis Pride Parade will be from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. that same day!

You can find more events being held by Mid-South Pride this weekend here.

Stay up-to-date with Mid-South Pride on Facebook.

Dickson is also joining in on celebrations for the first time! The first annual Dickson Pride Festival will be June 10.

The family-friendly event will offer guest the chance to shop, eat and more! It will be at Holland Park.

In Nashville, Nashville Pride will be holding their parade June 24 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with their festival following on June 24 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and June 25 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

It will be at the Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park.

You can find a full list of Nashville Pride’s events here.

Just like Chattanooga Pride, our very own Jackson Pride will be hosting their festivals later in 2023.

In the meantime, be sure to check out the following local LGBTQ+ resources available to West Tennesseans.

Who to follow!

You can find additional resources from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention here and PFLAG here.

Their list includes the TransLifeline and more.

And if you have time, check out this local article on being an ally — Be an Ally.

Why Pride?!

Pride Month began after the Stonewall Riots of June 28, 1969. The riots began after a raid on the Stonewall Inn, a gay club located in Greenwich Village in New York City.

On the anniversary of the raid, New York City’s, and what some call the first ever America’s first, Pride March was held on Sunday, June 28, 1970.

Today, the month serves as a chance to recognize the contributions to history made by those who are gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and more.

