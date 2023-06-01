LIFELINE seeks donors as West TN’s blood supply reaches critically low level

JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services announced that West Tennessee’s blood supply is at a critically low level.

Blood types O positive, O negative, A positive, A negative, B positive, and B negative are needed right away.

The shortage is caused by low donor turn out at both Jackson and Dyersburg centers, as well as on their mobile blood drives, coupled with high usage over the Memorial Day weekend.

LIFELINE needs to draw about 450 units of whole blood each week to maintain an adequate blood supply.

“If you have been cancer-free for five years you may be eligible to donate, as well as anyone that’s received a tattoo in a licensed tattoo parlor, that is not a deferral, so you are eligible to donate as well,” said Melina Reid, LIFELINE’s Marketing Manager. “If you are off of an antibiotic for at least seven days you are eligible to donate as well if you’re feeling well and healthy.”

LIFELINE also wants to remind their donors, ages 18 years and up, that they can enter to win a 2020 Ford Mustang upon donating at either one of their centers or on a mobile blood drive.

LIFELINE's mobile blood drives in June

