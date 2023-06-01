‘Live on the Lawn’ begins in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A local town is inviting those near and far to join them for a musical line-up.
The Brownsville Arts Council kicked off their annual “Live on the Lawn” Thursday night.
Those in attendance gathered at the Amp located in downtown Brownsville for a performance by “The Waiting.”
This is a month-long series, with music held every Thursday night in June.
The series includes:
- June 8 – Chad Karnes And The Missing Fifth
- June 15 – Jackson Symphony
- June 22 – Jazz Artist Crystal Miller
- June 29 – Family Karaoke Night
You could even perform yourself. June 29 will be Family Karaoke Night, and everyone is invited to sign up.
You can stay up-to-date with the Brownsville Arts Council on their website or through Facebook.
