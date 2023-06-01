‘Live on the Lawn’ begins in Brownsville

Megan Hamilton,

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A local town is inviting those near and far to join them for a musical line-up.

The Brownsville Arts Council kicked off their annual “Live on the Lawn” Thursday night.

Those in attendance gathered at the Amp located in downtown Brownsville for a performance by “The Waiting.”

This is a month-long series, with music held every Thursday night in June.

The series includes:

  • June 8 – Chad Karnes And The Missing Fifth
  • June 15 – Jackson Symphony
  • June 22 – Jazz Artist Crystal Miller
  • June 29 – Family Karaoke Night

You could even perform yourself. June 29 will be Family Karaoke Night, and everyone is invited to sign up.

You can stay up-to-date with the Brownsville Arts Council on their website or through Facebook.

